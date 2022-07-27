Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen excited to play his first Commonwealth Games

As Commonwealth Games 2022 is just few days away, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is extremely happy to be part of his first senior multi-sporting event. Lakshya Sen said "I feel excited to be a part of the Commonwealth Games 2022. I have seen in the past how these games are and how important they are for India. I am really looking forward to playing my first game. My practice session over here went good, so, I am really confident."

"We are first focussing on team events as of now and later on the individuals, we might face each other in the semi-finals or finals" he added.

He also said that his past performances would be putting a lot of pressure on him "I think the team event would be a little challenging over here after a point because the first few matches will be easier but there are certain teams which we have to keep in mind and go together as a team to win the tournament," said Lakshya.

"There will definitely be a lot of pressure from past performances but this tournament will be a new experience for me. I also want to make many memories here, a sit is my first senior multi-sporting event, so I also want to watch other sports if I get time," he added.