Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen excited to play his first Commonwealth Games
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2022 11:22 AM 2022-07-27T11:22:04+5:30 2022-07-27T11:22:22+5:30
As Commonwealth Games 2022 is just few days away, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is extremely happy to be part of his first senior multi-sporting event. Lakshya Sen said "I feel excited to be a part of the Commonwealth Games 2022. I have seen in the past how these games are and how important they are for India. I am really looking forward to playing my first game. My practice session over here went good, so, I am really confident."
"We are first focussing on team events as of now and later on the individuals, we might face each other in the semi-finals or finals" he added.
He also said that his past performances would be putting a lot of pressure on him "I think the team event would be a little challenging over here after a point because the first few matches will be easier but there are certain teams which we have to keep in mind and go together as a team to win the tournament," said Lakshya.
"There will definitely be a lot of pressure from past performances but this tournament will be a new experience for me. I also want to make many memories here, a sit is my first senior multi-sporting event, so I also want to watch other sports if I get time," he added.