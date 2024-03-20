Indian squad for ISSF Olympic qualification C'ship announced

Doha [Qatar], March 20 : India has a chance to secure four more shotgun Paris Olympics 2024 quotas as a 12-man shooting contingent, headed by Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi Singh and Olympian Mairaj Ahmad, was announced for the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship starting in Doha, Qatar, from next month.

India can attain four more quotas, one each in men's and women's trap and skeet events, as per Olympics.com.

The meet in Doha will take place from April 19 to 29 and will feature two shotgun events- trap and skeet. So far, 19 Paris Olympics quotas have come in India's way. Indian shotgun squad has four quotas out of these 19, two each in trap and skeet.

As per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), this 12-member squad will also be playing in other important international events leading up to Paris 2024.

Three more tournaments will be played leading up to the Summer Olympics taking place from July 26-August 11 this year, which includes the Green Cup Shotgun in Umbria and the ISSF World Cup in Baku in May.

In June, India shooters will also be played in Lonato during the Shotgun World Cup. Quota holding shooters Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women's trap), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (men's skeet) and Raiza Dhillon (women's skeet) will be competing at the event.

The India's shotgun hopefuls are at a technical training camp in Delhi currently, which will be followed by a preparation camp before their departure for Doha.

-ISSF FINAL OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION CHAMPIONSHIP SHOTGUN 2024: INDIAN TEAM

Trap

Men: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Women: Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Neeru

Skeet

Men: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Women: Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan.

