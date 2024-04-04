Indian Supercross Racing League aims for nationwide footprint, evaluates 15 stadiums

Pune, April 4 The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for its second season with ambitious plans to expand its reach across the nation and has evaluated 15 stadiums for potential future races.

The ISRL aims to build on the success of its inaugural season after season 1 saw remarkable achievements, with each stadium operating at over 90% capacity and attracting close to 30,000 overall attendees, setting a new benchmark in motorsports in India, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) informed in a release.

The first season of ISRL has been a spectacle of speed and skill, featuring 48 of the top Indian and international riders, across five competitive race categories, with six participating franchisee teams, cheered on by passionate crowds in three spectacular venues.

Veer Patel, Co-founder & Director of the Indian Supercross Racing League, shared his excitement for the future: “The success of ISRL's inaugural season has been truly phenomenal, solidified our position in the global motorsports landscape and has sparked significant interest from brands eager to align with our growing platform. Supercross, currently engaging about 20 million fans in India and is poised for explosive growth.

"Over the next three years, our aim is to a captive audience of 150 million, propelling Supercross to new heights in India and exponentially growing the sport. As we gear up for Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League, we are thrilled by the overwhelming support from fans and participants, driving us towards a bigger, bolder, and faster experience,” he said.

The forthcoming season promises to be a magnet for international talent and a platform for global brands to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. The inaugural season laid a strong foundation, setting new standards for motorsport viewership in India.

It provided a vital platform for automobile ancillary companies to showcase their products to a broad audience, bridging a three-decade-long gap and fostering a dynamic automotive ecosystem. The second season aims to build on its inaugural success, exploring new horizons and bringing the adrenaline-pumping action of Supercross to more fans across India and the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor