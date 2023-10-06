Indian swimmer Queen Victoria receives warm welcome after winning gold, silver in Europe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6 : Indian swimmer Gandham Queen Victoria, who won gold and silver medals in Europe, received a warm welcome at Shamshabad Airport.

Indian swimmer Gandham Queen Victoria, who won gold and silver medals in the World Open Water Fin Swimming held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia in the European continent, came to her native Hyderabad on Thursday.

She was given a warm welcome at Shamshabad Airport.

"I am proudly saying that at the age of 43, I represent India at the world open water Fin swimming championship held at Belgrade in Serbia. I am not only the first Fin swimmer but also I got the gold in the 3km Mono Fin and silver in the 1km Mono Fin. I can proudly say that I am the first Indian Fin Swimmer and also champion in Fin swimming masters," Gandham Queen Victoria told the media at the Airport.

"I was trained by coach Dinesh and coach Radhika. Totally 15 countries participated in the championship. If I can represent in the Olympics then definitely will participate," she added.

Coach Dinesh said, "I am very proud and really happy.. Queen Victoria has got the medal for us."

"First when I got to know about the Fin swimming I texted everyone and Queen Victoria was the first one. I feel proud to train her. It takes a lot of hard work for the championship," coach Radhika said.

