Indian team a little bit shell-shocked in terms of what has happened, says Tom Blundell

New Delhi, Oct 31 New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell believes the Indian team has been left a bit shell-shocked in terms of happenings in the first two Tests at Bengaluru and Pune.

In the first two matches of the series, New Zealand got wins by eight wickets and 113 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, making it their first-ever Test series win in India. It also meant a visiting team won a Test series in India after 12 years.

The Tom Latham-led New Zealand, who came after a 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka, are now aiming for a series sweep through the third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting from Friday.

"They're a little bit shell-shocked. When we first came over, I think they had a slogan on TV saying five-nil for their home summer, or something along those lines. I'm pretty sure they wrote us off coming after Sri Lanka."

"But I think they're pretty shocked in terms of what we've achieved, and how we've come out and competed and played some really good cricket to beat these guys - one of the best teams in the world. I think they're a little bit shell-shocked in terms of what has happened," said Blundell to SEN Radio.

After the game in Mumbai, New Zealand will host England for three Tests at home, and Blundell said the side will begin their home summer filled with happiness and pride on winning a Test series in India.

"You've got the World Test Championship still on the line, that's something that motivates us as well. But it's going to be a challenge. India are probably hurting from this. But regardless of the result, we can go home with a pretty big smile on our faces."

"What we've achieved here is pretty immense, it's probably one of the biggest highlights of my career. We're excited. We've got a possibility of beating them 3-0. But regardless of that, we're pretty chuffed."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor