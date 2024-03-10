Indian trio of Raju-Akash-Praveen win the junior category race of India Paddle Festival
By IANS | Published: March 10, 2024 06:57 PM2024-03-10T18:57:05+5:302024-03-10T19:00:10+5:30
Mangalore, March 10 Led by local boy Raju Pujar, who finished first, the Indian paddlers took all three positions in the U-16 juniors category race in the inaugural India Paddle Festival, here on Sunday.
Raju Pujar finished first with the timing of 4:35 seconds, while Akash Pujar finished second with the timing of 5:35 seconds followed by Praveen Pujar, who finished third with 5:39 seconds, as all the Indian paddlers took the podium.
World No.2 Fernando Perez won the men’s open sprint race 200m category, while in the women’s open sprint race 200m category World No. 2 Esperanza Barerras from Spain finished first.
