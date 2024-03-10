Indian trio of Raju-Akash-Praveen win the junior category race of India Paddle Festival

Mangalore, March 10 Led by local boy Raju Pujar, who finished first, the Indian paddlers took all three positions in the U-16 juniors category race in the inaugural India Paddle Festival, here on Sunday.

Raju Pujar finished first with the timing of 4:35 seconds, while Akash Pujar finished second with the timing of 5:35 seconds followed by Praveen Pujar, who finished third with 5:39 seconds, as all the Indian paddlers took the podium.

World No.2 Fernando Perez won the men’s open sprint race 200m category, while in the women’s open sprint race 200m category World No. 2 Esperanza Barerras from Spain finished first.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor