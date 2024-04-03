Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins bronze medal at IWF World Cup

Phuket [Thailand], April 3 : India's star weightlifter Bindyarani Devi on Tuesday bagged the bronze medal at the IWF World Cup 2024 in Phuket.

Bindyarani lifted a total lift of 196kg (83kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk) to finish third in the standings.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1775204903327338818

Her efforts fell short of a silver medal of 203kg at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Korea's Kang Hyon Gyong won the gold medal with a lift of 234kg (103kg snatch + 131kg clean and jerk) while Romania's Mihaela Cambei took home silver with a personal best of 201kg (91kg + 110kg).

The 25-year-old Bindyarani started the tournament with a failed attempt in an 83kg snatch but succeeded on her second attempt however she fell again in her next attempt to lift 86kg.

In the clean and jerk, the Indian weightlifter registered 110kg and 113kg in her first two attempts. However, India's final clean-and-jerk attempt proved to be unsuccessful (119kg).

As a result, Bindyarani claimed a silver in the clean and jerk category. At the IWF World Cup, World Championships and continental championships, medals are awarded in each for the snatch, clean and jerk, and total lifts.

Bindyarani and Mirabai Chanu are the only Indians competing in the IWF World Cup 2024, which concludes on April 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor