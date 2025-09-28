Indian women's hockey skipper Salima praises Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Continuing the push for making each and every Indian citizen fit and healthy, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) organised the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' across 5000 locations nationwide, with New Delhi leading the way in terms of participation with 800 individuals cycling on Sunday.

Today, the 42nd edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, alongside Aanganwadi and ASHA workers. In New Delhi, the event was flagged off by Aanganwadi worker Suman Chauhan at 7:00 am AM from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, with more than 800 cyclists and fitness enthusiasts in attendance, according to a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Delhi event was conducted in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation, while the Rope Skipping activity was led by Dr Shikha Gupta.

Seasoned women's hockey players Salima Tete, also the captain of the Indian national team, along with midfielder Nikki Pradhan, mountaineer Nisha Kumari and Speed Skating World Championship gold medallist Krish Sharma, joined the cycling movement.

Salima Tete praised the Sundays on Cycle initiative and advocated dedicating 30 minutes daily for health and fitness. "I am very happy to be part of the Sundays on Cycle initiative. It was a great experience to witness the enthusiasm and excitement among people of all ages for fitness. I want to thank the Government of India for organising it. It is necessary for the entire country to adopt an active lifestyle. Whether you perform exercises or cycle, one needs to indulge in one physical activity for fitness. One must dedicate 20-30 minutes daily at home or outside to improve fitness," Salima Tete said.

Seasoned Indian midfielder Nikki Pradhan said: "I can say a lot of awareness about personal fitness has been created and multitude of people have begun working on their fitness since the time the Indian government has started the Fit India movement. Fitness is very important, if we are not fit ourselves, we won't be able to help others. Avoid junk food as much as possible."

Running, cycling and good diet are the key ingredients for maintaining optimum fitness, said speed skater Krish Sharma. "In my daily life, I do running and cycling along with eating a high-protein diet and that helps me remain fit," he said.

Mountaineer Nisha Kumari, who climbed Mount Everest on May 17, 2023 and cycled from India to London to spread the message of 'Change before climate change,' said: "I have been fortunate to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative started by our honourable Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. I cycled in Gujarat twice as part of this event. Today I cycled in New Delhi, and it gave me immense pleasure to see how enthusiastically youngsters participated in the cycling drive. People must take out minimum 30 minutes for their personal fitness. If we focus on our fitness, we can save ourselves from any kind of illness caused due to pollution and adulterated food we intake."

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

