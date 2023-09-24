Indian women's team clinches silver in 10m Air Rifle, secures first medal at 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey opened India's medal tally by securing silver medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

China won gold with 1896.6 while Mongolia took bronze with 1880.

China's Han Jiayu sets a new Qualification Asian Record with a score of 634.1, 0.1 better than the previous mark set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019.

