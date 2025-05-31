Indian wrestlers bag six medals including four golds, on day 2 of Ulaanbaatar Open 2025

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], May 31 : Indian wrestlers extended their impressive form at the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025 wrestling Ranking Series event, in Mongolia on Friday, securing six medals, including four golds, according to Olympics.com.

Leading the charge was Paris 2024 Olympian Antim Panghal, who delivered a dominant display in the women's 53kg category. She cruised into the final with a 10-0 win over Mongolia's Ariunzaya Odonchimeg and clinched the gold with another commanding 10-0 victory against neutral athlete Natalia Malysheva.

Neha Sangwan, making her debut at the senior level, caused a major upset by defeating Olympian Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia 4-0 in the 57kg final to claim the top podium spot.

Muskan (59kg) and Harshita (72kg) also bagged gold in their respective weight classes. Competing in the Nordic system, both wrestlers remained unbeaten with four wins each. Muskan's road to gold featured a 13-5 win over Mongolia's Anudari Batkhuyag and a close 5-4 win against Bediha Gun of Turkey.

Harshita, a former U17 world champion, delivered a key victory over Asian champion Bolortungalag Zorigt of Mongolia on her way to the top of the podium.

In the men's Greco-Roman 60kg category, Suraj settled for silver, while Neelam picked up a bronze in the women's 50kg freestyle division.

With Friday's results, India's overall medal tally at the Ulaanbaatar Open has risen to 12, comprising five gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

The Ulaanbaatar Open is the third event on the UWW Ranking Series calendar and has drawn participation from over 200 wrestlers. The competition continues on Saturday with five more women's freestyle weight categories and the first set of gold medal bouts in men's freestyle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor