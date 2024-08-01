Indians fail to medal in men's 20km race walk at Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris [France], August 1 : Indian runner Vikash Singh clocked a time of 1:22:36, securing the 30th position in the men's 20km race walk at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

Despite his commendable effort, Vikash, the fastest among the three Indian athletes in the event, could not secure a medal. The 28-year-old had previously shown promise, finishing fifth in the same event at the Asian Games last year.

Joining Vikash in the race was Paramjeet Singh Bisht, who made his Olympic debut. Paramjeet completed the race in 1:23:48, ranking 37th.

He marked a significant milestone in his athletic career.

Unfortunately, national record holder Akshdeep Singh faced a setback as he bowed out of the race after completing only 6 kilometres, unable to finish the event.

The race, held at the picturesque Trocadero, saw Ecuadorian athlete Brian Daniel Pintado clinch the gold medal with an impressive time of 1:18:55.

Brazil's Caio Bonfim followed closely, securing the silver medal with a time of 1:19:09. Spaniard Alvaro Martin completed the podium, taking the bronze with a time of 1:19:11.

India's quest for an Olympic medal in the 20km race walk continues, with this event once again highlighting the challenging nature of the competition.

Despite the setback, the performance of Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht showcases the potential of Indian athletes in international athletics. Their participation and effort serve as a stepping stone for future success in the sport.

Later, at the multi-sport event, India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

Earlier in the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

People's Republic of China's Liu Yukun registered the qualification Olympic record with a total of 594-38x.

