India's 3 emerging talents who deserve an international break

New Delhi, Jan 28 In cricket crazy India, where the sport is nothing short of a religion, the spotlight is always on the young talents emerging from the domestic circuit.

Over the past few years, a crop of exceptionally talented young Indian cricketers have been making waves in various domestic events, raising the hopes and expectations of millions of cricket enthusiasts.

Shahrukh Khan:

Shahrukh Khan from Tamil Nadu has made significant strides in leaving an impression on key figures in Indian cricket, establishing himself as one of the premier finishers in the domestic cricket scene.

The batter was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore ahead of the 2021 IPL, following his stellar performances for Tamil Nadu, which played a pivotal role in their triumph in the Mushtaq Ali title. He was bought by the same franchise the next year for Rs 9 crore.

The batter was included in the Indian squad for the inaugural One Day International (ODI) against West Indies in 2022 when Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini tested Covid positive, but he failed to get a match. Despite not making his international debut, the prospects for the aggressive batter from Tamil Nadu appear promising.

He had shown his wares in the red ball format as well when he smashed a magnificent 148-ball 194, laced with 10 sixes and 20 fours, for Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi in the 2022 season.

With his big frame and brutal power-hitting, especially lower down the order, he deserves an international debut.

In First-Class cricket, Shahrukh has amassed a total of 592 runs across 11 matches, with a strike rate of 69.72. Furthermore, he has accumulated 902 runs in 47 List A matches, exhibiting a notable strike rate of 120.36. In the T20 format, Shahrukh has recorded 928 runs in 83 matches, maintaining a strike rate of 133.52

Nishant Sindhu:

At the age of 19, with less than two years of experience in First-Class cricket, Nishant Sindhu has exhibited early promise as a prospective all-rounder for the upcoming generation. His notable performances at the U14 and U16 levels for Haryana earned him a spot in the Indian U19 squad for the 2022 World Cup, where he secured six wickets at an average of 16.83 and an economy rate of 3.09. Additionally, he contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate exceeding 93.

This commendable display led to his inclusion in the CSK squad for the 2023 IPL season, further establishing his potential. Despite not featuring in any matches, the exposure to the company of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja is expected to contribute significantly to his development. His retention by CSK underscores the belief that Sindhu could play a pivotal role alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Noteworthy performances in various tournaments, including being the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup and contributing with both bat and ball in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, reaffirm Sindhu's growing stature. His outstanding contributions to Haryana in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, where he claimed 15 wickets and amassed 407 runs at an average of 33.91, further solidify his standing as one of the standout young all-rounders in the domestic circuit.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore:

Sai Kishore has consistently excelled in domestic cricket for several years, yet he has seldom been considered for a spot in the senior Indian team. Despite his impressive performance, it was only when the BCCI opted to send a second-string squad to China for the Asian Games that Sai Kishore received the well-deserved call-up. However, he still requires more opportunities to establish himself in the international arena.

In First-Class cricket he boasts an impressive bowling record, taking 124 wickets in 33 games. Having participated in 57 T20 matches, he has secured 63 wickets, maintaining an economical rate of 5.50. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 92 wickets across 54 matches.

