India's Anahat Singh storms into British Junior U-19 Open squash SF

Birmingham, Jan 5 Rising teenage talent Anahat Singh reached the women’s semifinals of the prestigious British Junior Under-19 Open Squash Championship, currently underway at the University of Birmingham.

The Indian top seed beat Egypt’s Barb Sameh (5/8) 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 11-3 in the quarter-finals and will meet another Egyptian, Malika El Karasky (3/4), in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Indian second seed Aryaveer Dewan reached the semifinals in the boys’ Under-17 category after edging out Egypt’s Yassin Kouritam in a five-game quarter-final, 9-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10.

Earlier, Anahat defeated Malak El Maraghy (Egypt, 9/16) 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the last-16 and Hong Kong’s Wing Kai Gladys Ho 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the second round, having received a bye in the first round.

The Delhi player had a breakout 2025, achieving a career-best world ranking of 28 in only her second year on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour and defeating two top-20 players.

A few days ago, Delhi teenager Anahat, the top seed and world No. 29, edged out former world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa 11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8 in the final of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4, held at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

In November, Anahat Singh rose to the occasion, once again edging out the experienced Chinappa 3-2 in an exciting all-Indian women’s final at the Daly College SRFI Indian Open squash in Indore. Top seed Anahat, ranked 33 in the world at the time, won a close clash that lasted 55 minutes, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, to claim her 13th PSA title.

Her win streak in November and December began after British world No. 10 Georgina Kennedy snapped the Indian prodigy's spectacular run at the Canadian Open squash, beating the reigning Indian women’s National champion 11-5, 11-8, 12-10 in the semifinals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event in Toronto earlier in October 2025.

Delhi teenager Anahat, ranked 43 in the world at the time, beat two top-20 players en route to the semifinals, underlining her status as a rising star on the world stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor