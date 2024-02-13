India's Danish Manzoor to compete in World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region

New Delhi, Feb 13 Indian taekwondo athlete Danish Manzoor is set to represent the country in the prestigious World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region and Fajr Cup 2024, which started on Monday in Tehran, Iran and will conclude on February 21.

After an impressive performance in the historic World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond G4 Olympic Ranking event in South Korea, where Danish finished among the top 8, he has been training rigorously for the upcoming events.

Danish, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir has been involved in the sport since 2013. His dedication and hard work have earned him the opportunity to represent India on the international stage.

These events hold great significance for Danish, who is sponsored by Fit and Fly premium fitness gym, as they serve as a platform to accumulate crucial points and enhance his chances of qualifying for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in July-August.

