India's Dipa, Pranati qualify for Vault Final at World Gymnastics Championships

New Delhi [India], February 16 : Star Indian vaulters Dipa Karmakar and Pranati Nayak qualified for the Vault Final of the World Gymnastics Championships in Egypt's Cairo on Friday.

Dipa qualified for the final with a score of 13.449. On the other hand, Pranati booked her spot in the final round with a score of 13.166.

After the twp Indian gymnasts moved to the final, Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account and congratulated Dipa and Pranati for their upcoming event at the World Gymnastics Championships.

"The amazing girls of India #Gymnastics qualify for Vault Final of World Cup. Let's hear it out for Dipa & Pranati who qualified for the final with scores of 13.449 & 13.166 respectively. Many congratulations to both of you and good luck for the final," SAI wrote on X.

Earlier in the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024, Olympian Dipa hogged the limelight as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points. Tripura's Dipa scored a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

Meanwhile, previously in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Pranati shined with a coveted gold in the All-around event and followed it with golds in the Vault event, Beams event and Uneven Bars Apparatus. In Floor Exercises, Nayak narrowly missed the gold medal but still found herself on the podium with a silver medal.

