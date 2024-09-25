India's double gold winners at Chess Olympiad to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], September 25 : India's men's and women's teams, who won historic double gold medals at the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in the national capital.

In the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, India's men's and women's teams made history, securing gold medals for the first time in their respective categories and joining the elite company of countries to have pulled off a double of gold medals in the same edition of the competition.

Sports Authority of India took to their official X handle and shared a clip of the chess players who are heading to PM Modi at his residence.

"Our proud Indian #Chess teams head to meet our honourable Prime - minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji post their stupendous Gold medal victory at #ChessOlympiad2024 Super proud of you champs! Keep the India's flag flying high on the global stage," SAI wrote on X.

https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/1838894171622408210

USA secured the second spot in men's competition and a bronze in women's competition. Uzbekistan won the bronze in men's competition, while Kazakhstan got silver in women's competition.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men's team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna beat Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi that gave India a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game, and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

