India's Faizan Anwar beats Ghana's Kpakpo in main event; Danylo wins WBA Asia Middle-East title

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 : India's undefeated pro-boxer Faizan Anwar secured a dominant victory over Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey in the 10-round Welterweight international professional boxing clash in the main event of the Super Fighter Series 3 at the Sunburn Union here.

The Dubai-based star Anwar, originally from Kolkata, sent the crowd into applause after every round as Bengaluru witnessed a world-class fight card featuring ten intense match-ups hosted by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing. Fighters from across India and different countries, including Ghana, Ukraine, and Belarus, lit up the ring, according to a press release from WBA.

The co-main event for the WBA Asia Middle-East Super Lightweight title saw Danylo Honcharul of Ukraine defeat Ruslan Kamilov of Dagestan. After his opponent retired in Round 3, Danylo took the victory and the title, and a Technical Knockout was awarded to him.

In other supporting contests, F. Zoramchhana of Mizoram beat Bengaluru-based Harsh Saroha through a Unanimous Decision. At the same time, another Bangalore-based pro-boxer, Kamla Roka, took a unanimous decision win over Mehakpreet of Punjab.

Three others who made Bangalore their home to advance their pro-boxing careers, Rohit Choudhary of Punjab, Aman Bahadur of West Bengal and Ritesh Singh Bisht of Uttarakhand, also won their bouts.

In the fan-favourite women's fight, Rani Devi of Haryana defeated Aleksandra Sitnikova of Belarus by unanimous decision.

"My vision is clear to build a world-class platform for Indian professional boxing and its fans. It's time we hosted global-level fights on home soil, rather than always looking abroad," Mujtaba Kamal, Founder of Grassroot Boxing, said as quoted from a press release by WBA.

At the same time, Rani Kamal, Co-founder, echoed the sentiment, saying: "We're here to raise the bar to bring international-calibre boxing events to India and redefine the standard."

Undercard Results: 1. F. Zoramchhana (Mizoram) bt Harsh Saroha (Unanimous Decision - UD); 2. Kamla Roka bt Mehakpreet (UD); 3. Rohit Choudhary bt Poken Siga (UD); 4. Aman Bahadur bt. Ramanthan Mpagi (Split Decision); 5. Vanlalawmpuia bt Diyo Rimo Matam (UD); 6. Kavinder Singh Bisht bt Bharany Velmurugan (UD); 7. Rani Devi bt Aleksandra Sitnikova (UD); 8. Ritesh Singh Bisht bt Kunal Kaushal (TKO).

