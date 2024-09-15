India's Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Misses Diamond League Title by 1 cm, Finishes Second Behind Anderson Peters

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League final, missing out on winning the prestigious Diamond Trophy. The final event took place on 14 September in Brussels, Belgium, where Neeraj achieved his best throw of 87.86 meters during his third attempt. However, Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the title by narrowly beating him with a throw of 87.87 meters on his first attempt, leaving Neeraj just 1 centimeter short.

Neeraj's performance in the final included the following throws:

First attempt: 86.82 meters

Second attempt: 83.49 meters

Third attempt: 87.86 meters (best throw)

Fourth attempt: 82.04 meters

Fifth attempt: 83.30 meters

Sixth attempt: 86.46 meters

The final standings for the top throwers were:

1. Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 87.87 meters

2. Neeraj Chopra (India) - 87.86 meters

3. Julian Weber (Germany) - 85.97 meters

4. Adrian Mardare (Moldova) - 82.79 meters

5. J. Roderick Dean (Japan) - 80.37 meters

6. Arthur Felfner (Ukraine) - 79.86 meters

7. Timothy Herman (Belgium) - 76.46 meters

Unfortunately for Neeraj, he wasn't able to break the 90-meter barrier this time. His personal best and the current Indian national record remains 89.94 meters, achieved during the Stockholm Diamond League on 30 June 2022. Since then, he has not surpassed this distance.

Looking ahead, Neeraj Chopra impressed earlier this season with a throw of 89.49 meters at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2024, where he also finished second. Additionally, he secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics on 8 August by throwing 89.45 meters.

The champion, Anderson Peters, received the 'Diamond Trophy,' along with a prize of USD 30,000 and a wildcard entry for the World Athletics Championship. It is important to note that no medals are awarded in the Diamond League; the accolade is strictly for those who finish on top.