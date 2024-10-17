India's lowest Test total away and home

Bengaluru, Oct 17 India suffered a shocking batting collapse in Bengaluru on Thursday, as the team was bowled out for a mere 46 runs in 31.2 overs, marking their lowest total ever in 293 home Test matches.

This abysmal performance was spearheaded by New Zealand’s relentless pace attack, which took full advantage of the overcast conditions to dismantle India's lineup in stunning fashion. The collapse included five Indian batters departing without scoring, a rare and painful sight for the home crowd.

The total of 46 is now India's lowest in a home Test, breaking a 37-year-old record. The previous lowest was 75 against the West Indies in 1987 in Delhi. The magnitude of Thursday's failure was amplified by the fact that this was only the second instance in India's history when five of their batters recorded ducks in a home Test innings — the first being in Mohali, also against New Zealand, in 1999.

This 46-run debacle was also the lowest total India had posted in any Test match since their infamous 36 all-out against Australia in Adelaide in 2020. That Adelaide collapse had sent shockwaves through Indian cricket, but Thursday's implosion felt even more jarring, given the familiarity of home conditions. It was also the third time New Zealand had humiliated India with sub-100 scores, following similar low totals in Mohali (1999) and Mumbai (1965).

India's lowest Test totals:

46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024

75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987

76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999

88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965

Away from home, India’s lowest totals:

36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020

42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord’s, 1974

58 in 21.3 overs vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947

58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952

66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996

