India's Mann Sharma makes history by creating new broad burpees marathon world record

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Indian athlete and adventurer with a cause, Mann Sharma, has created history by completing the world's first-ever Burpees Marathon, covering an astonishing 42.195 kilometres, entirely through broad burpees, over a course of nine days here at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

This extraordinary feat has been officially recognised by the World Book of Records, London, as a new world record, surpassing the previous mark of 5.1 kilometres by over eight times, a record that Mann himself had surpassed on the first day of his marathon. Representatives from the World Book of Records, London, were present to officially ratify and present the world record certificate and medal to Mann Sharma, marking a proud moment for India on the global stage, as per a press release.

Expressing his emotions after achieving the historic feat, Mann Sharma said, "This has been the most challenging and fulfilling experience of my life. When I began this journey, my only goal was to push the limits of human endurance and prove that consistency can conquer the impossible. Every burpee, every kilometre, was a reminder that strength lies not just in the body but in the mind and heart. My record attempt wasn't just about endurance, it was about impact raising funds and awareness for The One Friend NGO to help educate and uplift underprivileged children across India. I am deeply grateful to the Sports Ministry, Fit India, my team, my sponsors, and every supporter who stood by me. This record belongs to all of us, it is proof that with purpose, anything is achievable."

Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated Mann for his historic accomplishment at the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Apoorva Menon, National President, World Book of Records; Priya Sharma, National President, World Book of Records; Abhishek Kaushik, National Secretary, World Book of Records; Mohit Sharma, National Joint Secretary, World Book of Records and Divyata Shergill, Founder and Editor, The Junior Age.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Mandaviya said, "Mann Sharma's extraordinary achievement is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation. Completing a 42.195 km Burpees Marathon is not just a record, it is a triumph of human endurance, discipline, and willpower. His remarkable feat stands as a powerful inspiration for India's youth, reminding them that with dedication and perseverance, no goal is beyond reach. Mann has not only created history but has also strengthened Bharat's resolve to make fitness a way of life."

Organised by Question Associates in collaboration with Fit India and officially recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Mann vs Burpees challenge has redefined the boundaries of endurance and resilience. Over nine days, Mann lived and trained within the stadium, performing thousands of burpees each day to complete the full marathon distance, inspiring millions across the nation to adopt fitness and a sense of purpose.

The representatives from the World Book of Records, London, lauded Mann's accomplishment as a "phenomenal and unprecedented milestone in the history of human endurance." They also congratulated India for nurturing such a remarkable athlete who continues to set global benchmarks in fitness innovation.

Mann Sharma's story remains one of unwavering grit and compassion. From training with elite football academies in Italy and Spain, including the Paolo Rossi Academy and Real Madrid Foundation Camp, to overcoming injuries and personal challenges, Mann has continually turned adversity into action. His past initiativesrunning 100 km in 24 hours for the homeless, completing 29 hours of burpees for children's education, walking 205 km from Delhi to Agra for awareness, and scaling Bali's highest peaks to raise funds for suicide prevention reflect his enduring mission to create social impact through endurance.

