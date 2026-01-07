India's middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson announces retirement

New Delhi, Jan 7 Indian middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson announced his retirement from competitive athletics on Wednesday, bringing a decade-and-a-half-long career to a close.

Johnson, who competed in the 800m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, ended his career with the 1500m national record, which he set at the ISTAF Berlin meet in 2019 with a time of 3:35.24.

His participation in Rio 2016 made him the first Indian male runner to qualify for the 800m at the Olympics since Sriram Singh in 1980.

"From a boy with a dream started the journey from Kolkata and reached up to Asian Games podium in Hangzhou 2023. Thank you Athletics. Some journeys are measured in meters and seconds. Some are measured in tears, sacrifices, faith, and the people who never let you fall," Jinson wrote in a social media post.

"I was blessed to represent my country at the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Every time I wore the tricolour, I ran not just with my legs but with my heart.

The 34-year-old runner is a three-time Asian Games medallist, with gold (1500m) in 2018, silver (800m) in 2018, and bronze (1500m) in 2023. He also won silver and bronze at the Asian Athletics Championships in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

In 2018, Jinson held the 800m national record after breaking Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old record by clocking 1:45.65. His mark was later eclipsed by Mohammed Afsal in 2025.

"As I step away from competitive athletics, I do so with humility, gratitude, and peace. The track taught me discipline, resilience, and respect. Though I retire from racing, athletics will always live in my heart.

"Thank you for everything. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you, India." the post read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor