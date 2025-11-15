India's most coveted invitational golf event, Golden Eagles Golf Championship returns for its 9th edition

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 15 : The Golden Eagles Golf Championship, one of India's most prestigious corporate and celebrity golf events, returns for its 9th edition on November 16 at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurgaon. The much-anticipated tournament continues its legacy of celebrating Golf, Glamour, and Glory, drawing together sporting icons, corporate leaders, and top golfing talent from India and abroad, as per a release from Vishwa Samudra Group.

This year's championship will feature Indian sporting legend and avid golfer Kapil Dev alongside accomplished professional Ridhima Dilawari, one of India's rising stars on the women's golf circuit. They will be joined by leading international golfers Anna Camilla Maria Lennarth (Sweden), Hannah Gregg (USA), and Praeitsara Pukawanuch (Thailand), adding a global edge to the competition.

Organised by the Vishwa Samudra Group, the event is known for blending top-tier athletic performance with luxury hospitality and networking, making it a highlight on India's annual golfing calendar.

The 2025 edition raises the bar with exceptional prizes including a BMW i7 Electric for a Hole-in-One winner, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual for the overall champion, and additional rewards such as the iPhone 17 Pro, Callaway Drivers, and premium lifestyle gift vouchers.

The day will conclude with a glittering Awards and Entertainment Night from 7:30 PM onwards, featuring a live performance by Mika Singh, ensuring a perfect finale to an action-packed day of golf and celebration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor