India's Para Shooting Team departs for Paris Paralympics, aims for glory

New Delhi [India], August 24 : After a strong performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, where India clinched two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in shooting, the Indian Para Shooting team has departed for Paris with high hopes of surpassing their previous achievements.

The team, comprising 10 athletes, will compete with the aim of bettering their four-medal haul from the last Paralympic Games. The spotlight will be on reigning Paralympic champions Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal, who are determined to replicate their gold-medal-winning performances in Paris.

The athletes representing India at the Paris Paralympics 2024 in shooting include Manish Narwal, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Rudransh Khandelwal, Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Rubina Francis, Swaroop Mahavir Unahalkar, Sidhartha Babu, Shriharsha Devaraddi and Nihal Singh, a Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) release said.

The shooting events are scheduled to commence on August 30 at the renowned Chateauroux Shooting Centre. The athletes have been training rigorously and are confident of making the nation proud once again on the global stage.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Manish Narwal expressed his excitement. "Our preparations have been intense, and we are eager to give our best shot in Paris. We aim to surpass our previous performance and bring more medals home."

The Paralympic Committee is expecting a record breaking 25 plus medals at the Paris Paralympics and the performance of the shooting team will have a great impact on the overall medal tally. The PCI has extended its best wishes to the entire team and is confident that they will continue to inspire the nation with their remarkable achievements.

