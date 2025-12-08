India's Praggnanandhaa tops FIDE Circuit 2025, secures spot in next year's Candidates tournament

Mumbai, Dec 8 India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was on Monday declared winner in the FIDE Circuit 2025, thus securing his qualification as the only Indian man in next year’s Candidates tournament to be played next year.

FIDE, the sport's world governing body, announced this via a social media post on Monday, informing that the young Grandmaster from Chennai is the most successful male player from India this year, bagging titles at the Tata Steel Masters, Superbet Chess Classic Romania, UzChess Cup Masters, and London Chess Classic Open.

"Praggnanandhaa R. has won the FIDE Circuit 2025, securing a spot in the 2026 Candidates Tournament! Congratulations to @rpraggnachess, who deservedly earned one of the eight slots in the 2026 Candidates," FIDE said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The young Indian has been the best FIDE Circuit player throughout the year, winning the Tata Steel Masters, Superbet Chess Classic Romania, UzChess Cup Masters, and London Chess Classic Open, and finishing second in the Stepan Avagyan Memorial and 12th Sinquefield Cup," FIDE further wrote in its post.

In the FIDE Circuit 2025, Pragg finished with a score of 115.17, with Anish Giri of the Netherlands ending second with 81.18, and Nodirbek Abdusattorov ending third with 71.61 score. Fabiano Caruna (USA) with 65.55 and Matthias Bluebaum ending fifth with 83.94.

Praggnanandhaa is the seventh player to make the eight-player field for the Candidates 2026, joining the likes of Dutchman Anish Giri, Fabiano Caruana of the US, Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, Wei Yi of China, and Andrey Esipenko of Russia.

The eighth spot will be filled on the basis of FIDE rating. According to FIDE's qualification pathway handbook for the Candidates, the spot with go to the player with the highest “six-month average rating based on FIDE Standard Rating Lists from August 1, 2025 till January 1, 2026, provided the respective player has played at least 40 games calculated for FIDE Standard Rating Lists from February 1, 2025 till January 1, 2026 (including at least 15 games in any of the six consecutive rating lists).”

The Candidates 2026 tournament will take place between March and April 2026, and the winner will take on reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh in the World Chess Championship Final Match later in 2026. The dates and venues for both the Candidates and the Final Match will be decided later.

Meanwhile, while Praggnanandhaa will be India’s sole male representation, three Indian women — Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy, R. Vaishali — have qualified for next year’s Women’s Candidates.

