India's Pranavi is second in Aramco Series Korea

Seoul [South Korea], May 11 : India's Pranavi Urs shot a superb 3-under 69 to be tied second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series - Korea. Playing in her first year on the Ladies European Tour, Pranavi had five birdies and two bogeys.

India's other player in the field Vani Kapoor (77) was T-70 while Diksha Dagar making her 100th start on the LET had a rough day with eight bogeys and her only birdie came on the 18th and final hole. She was T-91 and will need a strong second round to seek a strong finish.

Pranavi, who came through her domestic Tour, the Women's Pro Golf Tour, where she has won multiple times, was also Tied-4th in the team competition along with Singapore's Shannon Tan (73) and fellow Indian Vani Kapoor (77) and amateur Cho.

South Korean star Hyo-Joo Kim delighted the home fans on day one as the Major winner fired a round of 68 (-4) to lead the Individual competition by one shot in Seoul.

Teeing up as an invitee in her ATS debut, Kim got off to a flyer birdying her first hole on the short par-4 10th. She would drop a shot on the par-3 15th before making a birdie before the turn at the par-5 17th.

After seven straight pars, Kim finished hot eagling the par-5 8th thanks to a lovely hole out from 60 yards. She would follow this up with a birdie on the 9th for the 68 (-4) and clubhouse lead.

Alongside India's Pranavi Urs in second place is Colombian Mariajo Uribe (69).

Pranavi had her first birdie on the sixth, but a dropped shot on Par-5 eighth took back that advantage. She birdied the ninth to turn in 1-under, but on the back nine, she bogeyed the 12th to go back to even par. She then birdied the 14th, 15th, and 18th to ensure a fine finish.

Sweden's Anna Magnusson scored 70 (-2) to take a solo fourth position on day one.

Four players share the fifth spot on one-under par. They are Thailand's Aunchisa Utama, Slovenia's Pia Babnik, Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson, and recent LET winner Manon De Roey from Belgium.

