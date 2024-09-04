India's Sangram Singh will make his MMA debut against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh will make his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut against Ali Raza Nasir of Pakistan at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Georgia later this month.

Singh, India's first male wrestler to join MMA and the first ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India (2014-2015), will square off against Nasir at Heroes Square in Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 21, as per a release by MMA.

However, he will be the second Indian overall after Puja Tomar to compete as an MMA fighter.

This momentous occasion in Sangram Singh's career not only symbolises his successful switch from wrestling to mixed martial arts, but it also shows how dedicated he is to bringing the sport closer to the young masses in India through his MMA debut, the release said.

Singh hopes that by joining the MMA scene he will give young athletes who want to pursue careers in combat sports a clear path.

"I envision a future where Indian athletes stand proudly on international stages, and can develop their career in Mixed Martial Arts. My own journey from wrestling to MMA isn't just for me; I hope to build the sport in India and also pave inroads for our young Indian fighters to travel places and participate. I hope to inspire them to believe that with commitment and effort, they too can achieve greatness globally," he said.

Sangram Singh is well-known for his outstanding wrestling record, participating in many national and international competitions and making a significant impact on Indian sports. It is expected that Singh's possible entry into mixed martial arts (MMA) will help raise the stature of Indian athletes within the international combat sports community.

Singh discusses his potential for success, he says, "It is in my nature as a sportsman to be well-versed in the sport or how it is perceived internationally. In addition, I see mixed martial arts (MMA) having a significant impact on boxing and wrestling as well as for all combat sports."

Watching his brother fight, Singh dreamt of being a professional wrestler. Being an arthritis patient, Sangram Singh defied all odds while paving his path towards international wrestling. Being awarded the World's Best Professional Wrestler in 2012, the athlete also commanded victories in the 2015 and 2016's Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship, the MMA release added.

Maintaining his discipline, the athlete has been an inspiration while being a top motivator for several youths as he rose to fame. Sangram also had a successful TV and film career, participating in various reality shows and securing acting gigs in Bollywood films.

Giga Kukhalashvili, Chairman & Founder of GAMA, and World Champion Fighter expressed his thoughts on Sangram Singh's participation by sharing, "The debut of Superstar Sangram Singh in our championship marks a significant milestone for GAMA, as it brings notable representation from India. Sangram Singh's dedication and skill in the ring will showcase the true spirit of competition, and his performance is anticipated to be highly memorable."

George Gocheleishvili, President and Founder of GAMA also added, "Welcoming Sangram Singh to the GAMA event demonstrates our commitment to advancing mixed martial arts. His established reputation and unique style are expected to make a significant impact on the international stage, paving the way for future Indian talents."

