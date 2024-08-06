India's steeplechase runner Avinash Sable vows to give his best in final at Paris Olympics

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Paris [France], August 6 : India athlete Avinash Sable has vowed to give his best in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The steeplechase runner qualified for the final after clocking 8:15.43s to finish fifth in the second heat of the track athletics event.

Sable was quick off the blocks and led for the first two and a half minutes before slipping down the pecking order.

Kenya's Abraham Kiwiot and Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu took command, forcing Sable to fall behind. Japan's Ryuji Miyura overtook Sable at the halfway point, which sent him further down to the fourth spot. Sable stayed close and climbed to the second spot before falling to the fifth spot and qualifying for the final of the event.

While reflecting on the race, Sable revealed his first aim was to qualify for the final, and his next was to perform well in it.

"The race was good. The first aim was to go to the final. The next aim is to do well in it," Sable told ANI.

Sable has soared high since failing to qualify for the final in the Tokyo Olympics after finishing seventh in his heats.

The national record holder and the Asian Games champion vowed to give his best for the medal match. He believes the result would be good based on the amount of hard work he put in.

"I have worked hard since October-November after the Asian Games. I couldn't do well in the previous Olympics. I have to do something in this Olympics. Let's see. The rest of the hard work is good from my side. I have to prepare mentally and do well. I will try to do my best from my side. I will try to give my best by being ready. The competition is a lot. Based on my preparations, the result will be good," Sable added.

Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft (8:10.62s), Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu (8:11.61s), Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (8:12.02s) and Japan's Ryuji Miura (8:12.41s) took the top four spots in Heat 2. Sable will compete in the final on Tuesday at the Stade de France.

