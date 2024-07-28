India's table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal falls to Slovenia's Deni Kozul

Paris [France], July 28 : India's table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal faced a disappointing defeat against Slovenia's Deni Kozul in the men's singles round of 64 at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The match concluded with a score of 2-4, with set scores of 12-10, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, and 10-12. Despite a strong start, Sharath Kamal was unable to maintain his momentum against Kozul's resilient performance, ultimately leading to his exit from the competition.

Earlier in the day, India's top-ranked table tennis player, Sreeja Akula, delivered an impressive performance to advance to the round of 32. She secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Sweden's Christina Kallberg. Sreeja, who made history as the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender singles title, showcased her dominance with set scores of 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, and 11-8, completing the match in just 30 minutes.

Sreeja encountered little difficulty in winning the first set, demonstrating her superior skill and strategy. Her aggressive play and precise shots left Kallberg struggling to keep up, resulting in an easy 11-4 win for the Indian star. However, the second set proved to be more challenging. Kallberg, determined to put up a fight, improved her game, making Sreeja work harder for each point. Despite the increased competition, Sreeja managed to clinch the set 11-9.

The third set saw both players equally matched until the score reached 7-5. At this critical juncture, Sreeja regained her composure and delivered a series of well-executed shots to secure the set 11-7. Her ability to remain calm under pressure and adjust her strategy was evident, highlighting her experience and skill.

In the fourth set, Sreeja started strong, quickly taking a commanding 9-3 lead. However, some unforced errors and a few well-placed smashes from Kallberg allowed the Swedish player to close the gap to 9-7 and then 10-8. Despite this, Sreeja maintained her focus and determination. Ultimately, a powerful, unanswered forehand to the right corner of the table sealed the victory for Sreeja, propelling her to the next round with an 11-8 win in the final set.

Sreeja's performance in this match not only showcased her technical prowess but also her mental toughness and ability to handle high-pressure situations. Her advancement to the round of 32 is a significant achievement and a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport.

As Sreeja moves forward in the competition, she carries the hopes of Indian fans, who are eagerly watching her progress. With her recent history-making performances and current form, Sreeja Akula is a strong contender for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The coming rounds will undoubtedly be more challenging, but Sreeja's confidence and skill make her a formidable opponent for any player she faces.

