INDIA'S TENNIS CRICKET LEGENDS AND UPCOMING STAR PLAYERS MEET UP IN MUMBAI

On Saturday 14th June, some of the biggest names in Tennis Cricket in India, visited the office of E11 Bash in Mumbai. ‘God of Tennis Cricket” Krishna Satpute, Konkan’s pride Sir Gopal Bata, upcoming global star of Tennis Cricket Darshan Bandekar along with Babal Naik, Akshay Ghatval, Samir Vengurlekar, Jaydev Keluskar and Sohail Shaikh were present there.

E11 Bash team felicitated these big guns of tennis cricket. The whole E11 Bash team was very excited and a huge fan mob was also present to meet and greet the stars. These star players appreciated the E11 Bash initiative and extended their good wishes towards the success of E11 Bash. The founders Neeraj Dhir and Feroze Peerzada told that E11 Bash is an electrifying tennis ball cricket league that redefines fast paced action with its unique 11 over format. Featuring dynamic 10 teams of men and women, the league delivers high octane entertainment from the very first ball. To recognize tennis cricket talent, trials will take place across major cities of India starting from June 28 from Thane. On this occasion founders Col. N P Singh from USA and Sunil Mathew from Dubai were also virtually present and they thanked the players for their honourable visit and wishes. From E11 Bash team, Vice President Piyali Sinharoy, Global health advisor Dr. Santosh Pandey, National coordinator Rajendra Rajam, National Advisor Ganesh Joshi, Advisors Nagesh Mote, Vijay Pudota, Yashwant and Namita Churi were also present.

The motto of E11 Bash is ‘Tennis Cricket For All’, focus on community development and social impact through the game. Theses programs aim to improve children’s lives, address social issues, and foster positive change. E11 Bash focuses on Grassroots Talent Pool Development, women and girls empowerment with a global exposure to the talented players. This league showcases a structured franchise model with mentorship from renowned international players. Talented players from rural areas will get a chance to showcase their talent globally. E11 Bash aims to provide financial stability to all the tennis cricket players. Live streaming of the league and aggressive marketing and branding will display E11 Bash as the biggest tennis cricket initiative in the world.