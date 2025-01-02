India’s top air rifle shooters to compete at 15th RR Lakshya Cup

Mumbai, Jan 2 India’s promising air rifle shooters will fight it out at the 15th RR Lakshya Cup 2024 on January 4 and 5, 2025 at the fully electronic Lakshya Shooting Club at Karnala Sports Academy in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The reigning men’s and women’s national air rifle shooting champions, Shahu Mane, an alumnus of Lakshya Shooting Club, and Ananya Naidu will be among the leading air rifle shooters from the country who will be vying for top honours at the 15th RR Lakshya Cup.

Also featuring will be Olympians including Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, and Sandeep Singh.

Suma Shirur, High-Performance Director, Lakshya Shooting Club, said, “At RR LAKSHYA Cup, we aim to recognize talent, reward excellence, and provide a platform for shooters to showcase their skills at the highest level. This tournament is not just a competition. It’s a celebration of hard work, dedication, and the spirit of sportsmanship. It's a great prospect to see the current national champions square off against each other for the coveted silver trophy. That's what the Lakshya Cup stands for.”

The respective 2018 and 2017 winners, Divyansh Singh Panwar of Rajasthan and Deepak Kumar of Air Force had won the Tokyo Olympic Quota places as did the runner-up in 2017, Anjum Moudgil. The 9th RR Lakshya Cup 2017 Junior gold medal winner, Shahu Mane, went on to win silver at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018.

The junior 10m air rifle junior final will be held at 2 pm and will be followed by the senior final at 3.30 pm on January 5.

