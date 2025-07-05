India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh postponed to September 2026, says BCCI

New Delhi, July 5 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026. Security concerns due to the state of unrest in the neighbouring country are believed to be the major factor in the decision taken by the two boards.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” read the statement by BCCI.

The Tour of Bangladesh was scheduled to begin on August 17, following India's ongoing five-Test series against England, with the final match scheduled to be played from July 31 to August 4.

The postponement of the series would also be a bit of a hit for the Indian fans as the three-game ODI series would have given them a chance to see both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in an Indian jersey for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

The eagerly waiting fan bases will now have to wait till October when India tours Australia for the white-ball series, which will include three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is.

Bangladesh is currently touring Sri Lanka, where the hosts took a 1-0 victory in the two-Test series. The two sides are also playing three One-Day and T20Is each. Sri Lanka won the first ODI, with the second game being played currently at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

India are currently playing the second Test in England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Three more Tests are scheduled at the Lord's (July 10-14), Manchester (July 23-27) and at the Oval (July 31-August 4).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor