Indo-British Aaron Rai lies tied 10th as Bhatia, Theegala trail; Hoge leads Japan's Matsuyama

Kapalua [Hawaii], January 3 : Indian Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala had subdued starts at The Sentry, the season-opener on the PGA Tour.

Indo-British Aaron Rai had a way better day and with 5-under 68 he was tied-10th with a fair start. Bhatia shot 2-under 71 and T-30 while Theegala, who was hit by a triple bogey, carded 3-over 76 at the Par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. Theegala was T-56.

Japan's Matsuyama fired a blistering 65 to lie one off the lead at The Sentry.

A new putter to coincide a brand New Year, but the same old mercurial Hideki Matsuyama showed up at the PGA TOUR's season-opening event, The Sentry.

The 32-year-old Japanese star, who was Asia's top performer on the PGA TOUR in 2024, fired a superb 8-under 65 for tied second place after the first round at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Thursday.

With a new putter - a Scotty Cameron centre-shaft blade putter - in his bag, Matsuyama brilliantly hit an eagle, seven birdies and one bogey to trail early leader Tom Hoge by a shot.

Hoge opened the 2025 PGA TOUR Season with a 9-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Will Zalatoris and Matsuyama. Hoge's round included 10 birdies, equaling a career-high from the third round of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship (62)

Hoge was No. 29 in the FedExCup standings last season, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the second time (2022). He is in search of his second PGA TOUR victory in his 287th start (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

Korea's Sungjae Im, who has three top-10s in four starts at The Sentry, opened with a 69 for tied 16th while compatriot Byeong Hun An came home with a 70. Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei, making his tournament debut, carded a 73 while another Korean star, Si Woo Kim, came home with a 76.

Last season, Matsuyama cemented his stature as Asia's most decorated golfer by winning twice to raise his PGA TOUR tally to an unprecedented 10 titles. A fast start in Kapalua will certainly get his adrenaline flowing as he chases a unique Hawaiian double following his triumph at the 2022 Sony Open, which is also played on the holiday isle. He has three top-5s at Kapalua (T3/2015, 2/2017, T4/2018).

Playing alongside fellow major winners, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, Matsuyama got hot early under breezy conditions with four consecutive birdies from Hole Nos. 5-8 before picking up his fifth birdie of the day on 11. A three-putt bogey on 13 was quickly erased with a 10-foot birdie at the next, followed by a stellar eagle on 15 when his 5-iron approach landed six feet of the flag. He rolled in another 5-footer on 16 to match his lowest career score in 29 rounds at The Sentry.

Matsuyama's only blemish was the three-putt on 13 from 13 feet, but he shrugged it off with three success 3s.

Matsuyama holds the best active streak of enjoying 11 consecutive seasons of finishing in the top-50 of FedExCup standings on TOUR.

Defending champion Chris Kirk was T-48 as he opened with a 74 in a bid to become the first player to successfully defend his title at The Sentry since Geoff Ogilvy in 2010.

