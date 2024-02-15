INDvENG, 3rd Test: Unbeaten 152-run stand between Rohit & Jadeja take India to 185/3 at tea

Rajkot, Feb 15 Captain Rohit Sharma extended his unbeaten innings to 97 while Ravindra Jadeja was 68 not out on his home ground as the unbroken 152-run stand between the duo took India to 185/3 in 52 overs at tea on day one of third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Thursday.

It was a brilliant second session for India, who added 92 runs without losing a single wicket, the first time it happened in the series. Rohit and Jadeja were in control of their approach after lunch, rotating the strike well and putting the bad balls away to get runs easily as the pitch began to flatten out.

The session began with Jadeja edging a four off Mark Wood while Rohit danced down the pitch to loft Tom Hartley over long-on for six, before glancing James Anderson for a boundary, as the duo continued their recovery act for India.

Shortly after India got its first century-plus stand of the series through the Rohit-Jadeja stand, boundaries continued to flow as Jadeja got his fifty off 97 balls, with England not finding much help off the pitch to test the batters.

Rohit then greeted Joe Root with a swing over long-on for six and whipped Rehan Ahmed wide over mid-on for a boundary. Jadeja then drove Root powerfully past mid-on for four and pulled him over mid-wicket for six to get the session in India’s favour, with more hard work under the sun awaiting England.

Brief Scores: India 185/3 in 52 overs (Rohit Sharma 97 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 68 not out; Mark Wood 2-49, Tom Hartley 1-55) against England

