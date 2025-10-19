‘Inspiring countless people’: Yuvraj Singh applauds Jack Faint’s 4,000 km run from Leh to Kanyakumari

New Delhi, Oct 19 Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Jack Faint for turning a terminal diagnosis into a movement of courage and purpose with his 4,000 km run from Leh to Kanyakumari.

Yuvraj, who himself defeated cancer during his playing days and also made a return to the cricketing field to represent India, took to social media to encourage Jack's "indomitable spirit" and his initiative to raise awareness.

Yuvraj's affiliation with Jack was not limited to the encouraging words, as his foundation YouWeCan is also supporting the latter's incredible journey.

"When life drew the finish line, @jfaint1 chose to run beyond it, turning a terminal diagnosis into a movement of courage and purpose," Yuvraj wrote on X.

"His 4,000-kilometre run from Leh to Kanyakumari is inspiring countless people to believe that strength has no limits.

"@youwecan is proud to support Jack in this incredible journey and to stand beside him as he runs to raise awareness, hope, and belief for everyone fighting their own battles.

"Hats off to your indomitable spirit, Jack. You remind us that nothing is impossible when you choose to keep going," he added.

Yuvraj's cancer diagnosis in 2011 shocked the cricketing world, coming just as he was riding high on India’s ODI World Cup triumph. His personal battle soon became a larger mission. In 2012, after completing treatment in the US, Yuvraj and his mother Shabnam Singh launched YouWeCan, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting cancer in India.

The foundation began by focusing on cancer awareness and early detection. Over time, it expanded to offer financial support for treatment, especially for underprivileged patients, and survivor-focused initiatives. Among its notable programs is a scholarship scheme for young cancer survivors, helping them rebuild their lives through education.

YouWeCan has partnered with hospitals and schools across the country, creating a growing support network for patients and their families. The foundation continues to inspire with its mission to ensure that cancer is no longer a death sentence - but a battle that can be fought and won.

