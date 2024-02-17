Inter crush Salernitana in Serie A

Rome, Feb 17 Inter continued their consistency as they registered the eighth consecutive victory on Friday by humiliating Salernitana 4-0 in Serie A.

The home side were aggressive from the very beginning as Marcus Thuram hit the upright before Guillermo Ochoa fingertipped Nicolo Barella's strike onto the bar, reported Xinhua.

Inter surged into a 2-0 lead in a matter of two minutes, as Carlos Augusto crossed for Thuram to break the deadlock in the 17th minute before Lautaro Martinez finished with a rocket, while Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 by capitalizing on Ochoa's howler in the 40th minute.

The Nerazzurri kept pressure after the break with Marko Arnautovic putting icing on the cake in the 90th minute.

With a game in hand, the win allowed Inter to run 10 points clear of second-placed Juve who visit Hellas Verona on Saturday.

