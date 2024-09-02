Intercontinental cup is a platform to prepare for Asia Cup: Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad, Sep 2 The 2024 Intercontinental Cup will be new custodian Manolo Marquez’s first challenge as the Indian Football Team face the hurdles of Syria and Mauritius. According to the Spaniard, the importance of the tri-nation tournament is to prepare for India’s Asia Cup qualifiers set to take place in March 2025.

"The main target of playing these games in September, October and November is to prepare for the more important thing - the Asian Cup qualifiers, the first game of which is in March. The first FIFA window now is a little tricky because we are still in pre-season. Some clubs played with their reserve team in the Durand Cup. We don't exactly know the physical situation of all the players. That won't happen in the next FIFA windows because the ISL will be ongoing. But again, I think this is not an excuse. We are ready for tomorrow," said Manolo to AIFF media team.

India held their first training session on a rainy Sunday evening at the Hyderabad FC training ground. They will have one more session together on Monday before lacing up their boots for the Mauritius clash. However, for Márquez, there's nothing to complain about.

"We'll have only two training sessions before the first game. But I feel that when there's a new coach and new staff, the predisposition is good. It's about the attitude of the players and I'm convinced that will be very good. These are the fixtures and we can't control them. It's not about excuses. We can't waste time with them. We trained yesterday, we'll train today, and we'll be ready for tomorrow," said the Spaniard.

India will take on Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday. It will be the start of a new chapter for the team. One which hopes to reset the ache of the past and get the Blue Tigers back on the prowl for bigger things.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor