International Chess Federation strip Russia of Olympiad, FIDE Congress

The International Chess Federation on Friday decided that the 44th Chess Olympiad, including the competition for players with disabilities, and the FIDE Congress, will not take place in Russia.

FIDE said it will do its utmost to find another organiser for the Olympiad and will provide more information in due time.

The chess federation also confirmed that FIDE Congress will take place in 2022, but its location and dates will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

IOC said that they should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes an absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus.

UEFA has already shifted the men's Champions League final venue from Russia to France and Formula 1 cancelled the Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor