International equestrian event returns to India, after 14 years with Asian Equestrian Federation Cup-Youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], October 11 : The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is pleased to announce the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup- Youth (AEF Cup- CSIY-B), an FEI-approved Asian-level Showjumping event for youth riders. The tournament will mark the return of international equestrian to the country after a gap of 14 years.

With the aim to create more competitive opportunities for Indian youth riders, the AEF Youth Cup will ensure world-class competition at home. The competition will see a total of 11 countries, including hosts India competing at Surge Stable in Bengaluru with state-of-the-art facilities from October 11 to October 13.

The format of the competition is of borrowed horses with an age limit of 16-21 years for the riders having a 115 cm maximum jump level.

India will have two participants - E Suryaa Aaditya and Avik Bhatia, as they topped the selection trials held at Surge Stable in Bengaluru on Thursday, which was attended by 11 riders.

"The EFI is proud to have successfully brought this FEI-approved international tournament to India after a 14-year hiatus. Hosting such a prestigious and competitive event is not just a point of pride for us at EFI; it's a tremendous opportunity for Indian riders to experience top-tier competition right at home. This tournament allows us to showcase India as a promising destination for international equestrian events, enhancing our status in the emerging global equestrian market. Moreover, it provides local riders with the chance to excel in familiar conditions, further elevating the sport in our country," said EFI Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh.

The rest of the 10 participating countries will be showcasing one rider each from Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan will be seen in action.

Both Surya and Avik have risen through the EFI junior ranks competitions. Surya was a silver medallist at JNEC in both Dressage and Jumping events in 2022. He also won a silver medal at the Grade III NEC event last year.

Avik was adjudged the best junior rider (2023) and the best young rider this year at the Delhi Horse Show. He is also a medal winner at the junior and senior Nationals.

