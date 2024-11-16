International Pickleball Federation (IPF), World Pickleball Federation (WPF) to merge into unified governing body

New Delhi [India], November 16 : The International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and the World Pickleball Federation (WPF), two of the longest-standing governing bodies for pickleball, announced on Saturday their plans to merge, creating a single, unified organisation dedicated to the global growth and development of the sport.

This landmark merger aims to bring the sport's global community together and establish a cohesive, forward-thinking approach to governance.

The timing of this historic decision is particularly significant as the sport approaches its 60th anniversary in 2025, marking six decades since pickleball's invention on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Next year will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Bainbridge Cup and the inaugural World Pickleball Games, events that celebrate pickleball's rich history and promising future.

The unified organisation will adopt the World Pickleball Federation (WPF) name while incorporating the IPF's core mission of "No Country Left Behind." National governing bodies (NGBs) across the globe are invited to join this collaborative effort to advance the sport on an international scale. Both federations will contribute equally to the new organisation, with member countries encouraged to align and clarify roles to best serve the global pickleball community.

A Transition Board, consisting of two representatives from each federation and chaired by an independent advisor from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will oversee the merger. The process will culminate in a joint Annual General Meeting (AGM), where members will vote to finalise the merger and appoint a new Board of Directors. This transparent and inclusive approach ensures that the pickleball community remains at the heart of this significant moment in the sport's history.

Through this merger, the unified federation aims to streamline global governance, strengthen international relationships, and elevate pickleball's profile worldwide. For players, fans, and administrators, this unification represents a step toward a more cohesive and dynamic future. The new organisation also invites the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) and other governing bodies to consider further consolidation to promote unity across the sport.

IPF and WPF leaders, Arvind Prabhoo and Seymour Rifkind, expressed their shared commitment to the sport's growth and to uniting the global pickleball community.

"This merger is about more than just organisations - it's about uniting our community," Prabhoo and Rifkind stated. "Together, we will ensure pickleball's future is bright, inclusive, and accessible to everyone around the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor