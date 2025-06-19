International rush to join Indian Supercross Racing League amid 50 pc spike in rider numbers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first franchise-based Supercross league, has officially closed rider registrations for its much-anticipated Season 2 mega auction, set to take place in August 2025. This year, ISRL has attracted a record-breaking 155 riders, registering over 50 per cent growth from Season 1 and establishing itself as a serious international platform for elite Supercross athletes.

With riders hailing from 21 countries from across six continents, the 2025 roster showcases a powerful blend of world champions, rising stars, and homegrown Indian talent. The league's exponential growth signals a pivotal moment in the evolution of motorsports in India.

Joining the league for the first time are globally renowned Supercross athletes such as:

- Greg Aranda (France) - 6X German Supercross Champion

- Anthony Bourdon (France) - Vice Champion, French SX1

- Maxime Desprey (France) - French MX & SX Champion

- Justin Starling (USA) - AMA SX veteran with 106 main events

- Alexander Fedortsov (USA) - 2025 SMX Next AMA National Champion

- Luke Clout (Australia) - AMA SX top 5, World Supercross Championship rider

They will be racing alongside returning international stars including:

- Matt Moss (Australia) - 9X Australian Champion, ISRL Season 1 450cc Champion

- Jordi Tixier (France) - MXON World Champion

- Reid Taylor (Australia) - ISRL Season 1 250cc International Champion

- Lorenzo Camporese (Italy) - 5x Italian SX/MX Champion

From India, top performers like Ikshan Shanbhag and Rugved Barguje, who stood out in Season 1, reaffirm ISRL's commitment to nurturing Indian racing talent

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder of ISRL, said, "Supercross in India is clearly on a sharp growth trajectory, and this year's volume and quality of rider registrations reflect that momentum. The fact that we've attracted some of the most respected international names alongside every major Indian Supercross rider is a reflection of the trust we've built globally. ISRL is becoming a world-class racing platform that riders see as a credible and competitive destination. The amazing response received pushes us to raise the bar even further."

John Short, USA (Top 10 AMA SX) who will be racing at ISRL for the first time, shared, "I've competed in leagues in various countries, and when I saw what the ISRL accomplished in Season 1, I knew I wanted to be part of it. I'm excited to race in India, and connect with fans and athletes from around the globe. The ISRL is growing fast, and being part of that momentum is something I'm really looking forward to. Back home in the U.S., we do a lot of Supercross, so I feel like my skills are polished and I'm ready to see how I stack up against some of the best international talent."

With actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador, Season 2 is set to be bigger, bolder, and faster. The league will feature multiple rounds in Indian cities from October to December 2025, across three competitive categories- 450cc International, 250cc International and 250cc India-Asia Mix.

The final list of registered riders will now be reviewed by team owners ahead of the Season 2 Mega Auction, which will determine franchise rider line-ups.

As ISRL continues to redefine the motorsport landscape, it remains focused on delivering world-class racing experiences, growing Indian motorsports, and becoming a platform where global icons and Indian talent thrive side by side.

