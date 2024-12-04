International Series by breakaway LIV Golf announces debut tourney in India for Jan-Feb 2025

Gurugram, Dec 4 Some of the biggest LIV Golf and Asian Tour stars will be in the fray when the International Series makes its historic first entry into the Indian subcontinent next year, bringing the cream of the tour to the country for the International Series India, the opening tournament in a groundbreaking 2025 calendar.

The high-profile event will carry a prize purse of US$ 2 million and will take place at the picturesque and exclusive DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram from January 30 to February 2 2025. It will be the first of 10 events on a carefully curated schedule in 2025 that offers a pathway onto the LIV Golf League for the end-of-season rankings champion.

In a special launch event on the sidelines of the season-ending PIF Saudi International, LIV Golf League star Anirban Lahiri confirmed he will compete in the eagerly-anticipated 2025 curtain raiser on home soil in the International Series created through a landmark agreement between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour, with the first event taking place in 2022 in Thailand.

Aligning with an overarching LIV Golf League schedule, this year’s event is scheduled just before LIV Golf’s season-opener in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from February 6 to 8 bringing some of the biggest names to the iconic and challenging Gary Player-designed course.

DLF’s joint managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri welcomed the maiden event in the International Series in India. “We are confident the course will offer the world’s best a stern test, and we are looking forward to welcoming India’s golf fans – and sports fans from all over the world – to experience Gurugram and India,” Ohri was quoted as saying in a release on Wednesday.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “It is no secret that India is a key market in world golf, and partnering with DLF to bring this tournament to the subcontinent is a landmark for The International Series. “It is further compelling evidence of the strength of The International Series as we enter our fourth season, and we look forward to making further exciting announcements in due course that will bring our brand of golf to a number of key territories around the world,” he added.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of Asian Tour, said: “The International Series events are blue-chip events on our calendar which are hugely popular with our players, and bringing the tour to India, and the unique DLF Golf and Country Club next year is a major milestone which will offer something new and different for the players to enjoy.”

International Series India presented by DLF is the first tournament to be announced as part of a new-look schedule for The International Series in 2025 that will also include further new destinations and returns to established markets. The remaining events on the calendar will be announced imminently, the stakeholders informed in a release on Wednesday.

