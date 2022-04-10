International shooter Shapath Bharadwaj felicitated by Uttarkhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday felicitated international shooter Shapath Bhardwaj at his residence in Dehradun.

Bharadwaj won the bronze medal in the team event of trapshooting International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup junior category held in Lima, Peru.

The chief minister also congratulated the shooter and extended good wishes to him for his bright future.

A total of 62 athletes from 19 countries participated in the competition and teams of Spain, USA, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia challenged each other for medals in the team event.

India finished third and claimed the bronze medal while USA took Gold and Spain, Silver. After a pause in sports activities during the pandemic, this was the second in the series of World Cups held this year. It started in Lima on March 27 and concluded on April 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

