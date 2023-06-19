International Yoga Day 2023: UAE all set to celebrate 9th International Yoga Day

With the world getting ready to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day, UAE's Abu Dhabi also held a curtain raiser event on June 17. The event was organized at the iconic dome of the Louvre Museum, as per the Embassy of India, UAE. With many participating in the well-organized program, the huge engagement spoke volumes of the value Yoga holds in the lives of people as far as health is concerned.

Meanwhile, the main event that will be celebrated on June 21, will be held at the historic Port Rashid in Dubai. As the 9th International Day of Yoga continues, more events are in store across the UAE to commemorate this significant day. On June 21, 2023, the celebrations will take place at the historic Mina Rashid (Port Rashid), jointly organized by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and DP World. This location holds great historical significance, symbolizing the enduring India-UAE relationship. The Chief Guest for the event will be Dr. Thani bin Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. The celebrations will occur at DP World Cruise Terminal 3 from 07:00 to 09:00 hours, where an Indian Navy Ship, INS Brahmaputra, will also join the festivities, emphasizing the message of unity. Simultaneously, a community Yoga event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from 18:00 to 21:00 hours, with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan participating as the Chief Guest. The event, jointly organized by the Embassy of India, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and ADNEC, is expected to attract participants from various sectors and age groups.