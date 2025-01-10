Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq and Anwar among new inductees in PCB Hall of Fame

New Delhi, Jan 10 Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar have been named as new inductees into the Hall of Fame constituted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB said in a statement that the legendary quartet was voted into the select club by an 11-member independent panel that included fellow Hall of Famers, women international cricketers and journalists, adding that four inductions were made for 2024 after no one was included in for 2023.

“The four stalwarts will be formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame during the course of the year when they will be presented with commemorative caps and specially designed plaques,” it further said.

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq and Anwar are joining Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas in the illustrious group.

Inzamam played international cricket for Pakistan from 1991 to 2007 and was a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team, apart from being their leading 50-over run-scorer and being their captain. Later, he also held the post of Pakistan’s chief selector twice and coached Afghanistan too.

Misbah, whose international career ran from 2001 to 2017, was part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 winning squad and guided the team to pole position in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2016. Misbah served as head coach of Pakistan from 2019-2021, and was also chief selector in 2019-2020.

On the other hand, Mushtaq, one of the four Mohammed brothers to play Tests, played for Pakistan from 1959 to 1979 and captained the team to its first-ever Test win in Australia in 1977, as well as featured in the inaugural 1975 ODI World Cup in England before coaching the national side to 1999 ODI World Cup final in England.

Meanwhile, Anwar represented Pakistan from 1989 to 2003, and rose to being their batting mainstay by amassing a total of 31 centuries and 68 half-centuries, including three centuries and three half-centuries across the 1996, 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cups.

“This honour represents a tribute to their outstanding contributions to Pakistan cricket and to the global game. These four giants of the game hold a special place in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history. Their contributions not only elevated the sport within Pakistan but also inspired future generations to pursue excellence.”

“Their talent, charisma and unwavering commitment have made them true ambassadors of cricket and the PCB takes immense pride in honouring their accomplishments. Pakistan is fortunate to have produced such extraordinary players who have showcased their skill and sportsmanship on the global stage.

“I hope that our aspiring cricketers will look up to these icons and strive to follow in their footsteps, carrying forward their legacy and continuing to strengthen Pakistan’s position as a cricketing powerhouse,” said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

