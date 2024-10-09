IOA announces tentative dates for 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced the tentative dates for the 38th edition of the National Games, set to take place in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year.

The picturesque state of Uttarakhand, renowned for its natural beauty and rich culture, is gearing up to host the multi-disciplinary event for the first time. The IOA and the Government of Uttarakhand are working closely to ensure that the 38th National Games will offer an exceptional experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike.

In a statement, the IOA said, "The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is pleased to announce that the 38th edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from 28 January to 14 February 2025 (subject to the approval of IOA's General Assembly, which is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on 25 October 2024). The Games, which will see participation from athletes across the nation, will showcase the best of Indian sporting talent across a wide variety of disciplines."

PT Usha, President of the IOA, expressed confidence in the organising committee, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a state that has shown remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to hosting this prestigious event. The Games provide a vital platform for athletes from all over the country to showcase their talents and continue their journey towards international sporting success. I am delighted to hear that the Government of Uttarakhand is eager to host the National Winter Games, and we eagerly await a firm proposal."

The 38th National Games will feature competitions in 38 sports (subject to the approval of the IOA General Assembly), with over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches expected to participate. The event will serve as a significant platform for India's emerging sporting talent ahead of major international competitions.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his gratitude to the IOA for entrusting the state with the responsibility of hosting the Games, saying, "We are committed to delivering a world-class sporting experience. The National Games will not only celebrate sports but also highlight Uttarakhand's rich culture and hospitality."

The State Government of Uttarakhand has initiated major infrastructure development projects to ensure the success of the event. Venues are being constructed and upgraded to international standards, and the necessary logistical arrangements are being made to accommodate participants and visitors.

The IOA encourages sports fans and enthusiasts from across India to visit Uttarakhand and be part of this historic sporting event.

