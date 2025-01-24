IOA EC members object to 'illegal' formation of ad-hoc committee for Bihar Olympic Association

New Delhi, Jan 24 Some of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) executive council members slammed president PT Usha for the creation of the ad-hoc panel for the Bihar Olympic Association, claiming they were not aware of such a decision taken by the IOA Executive Council, nor were consulted.

In a letter attributed to IOA chief PT Usha, the IOA Executive Council members Amitabh Sharma, Rohit Rajpal and senior vice president Ajay Patel said they disagree with the creation of this committee and request that the matter be presented to the Executive Council for consideration with supporting facts.

"This is in regard to the above-cited subject (Creating of Adhoc Committee, Bihar Olympic Association) and I wish to state that we as Executive Council members are not aware of such a decision taken by the Executive Council of IOA nor was it consulted with us. We are not in agreement with the creation of this committee and would request that the matter be brought to the EC for consideration with facts," the letter read.

Earlier this month, the IOA dissolved the Bihar Olympic Association for lack of governance, transparency and administrative inefficiency, and the IOA chief formed a five-member ad-hoc committee led by Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh to take interim charge of BOA and conduct fresh elections by March 31.

This came days after BOA had sent a legal notice to Usha for appointing a fact-finding commission to probe into complaints against BOA regarding its functioning and governance.

In a separate email, which is in possession of IANS, the IOA joint secretary Alakhnanda Ashok called Usha's action "illegal" and said such decisions would obstruct the proper functioning of state associations.

'My objection to the creation of an Adhoc committee in Bihar State Olympic Association," Ashok wrote in his letter to IOA president Usha.

"I am surprised to note your illegal actions from time to time. I am again objecting to your so called illegal action this time on creation of the Adhoc Committee in the Bihar State Olympic Association (BSOA).

"This action was taken arbitrarily, autocratically, without the approval or discussion of the IOA Executive Board, in clear violation of the IOA Constitution," the email read.

"Your actions are harmful to athletes, as they create instability and obstruct in the proper functioning of state associations. I suggest you to immediately reverse this decision and act in full compliance with the IOA Constitution and keeping the welfare of players in account," it added.

The other members of the ad hoc panel, named by Usha, are Arun Kumar Ojha, Pankaj Kumar Jyoti, Sanjay Sinha and Arjuna awardee shooter Shreyasi Singh.

