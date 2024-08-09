IOA engages Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania to represent Vinesh before CAS

Paris [France], August 9 : Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal to be awarded the silver medal in the women's wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be represented by renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ad hoc division at 2:00 PM on Friday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is assisting Vinesh with her appeal after she was disqualified from the competition for being 100gm over the stipulated 50kg on the second day of her competition. She had made the weight on the first day and won three bouts on her way to the final.

United World Wrestling (UWW) competition rules stipulate that a wrestler's results would be annulled if he (or she) does not make the weight on either day of competition. IOA President Dr PT Usha and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh had requested UWW President Nenad Lalovic on Wednesday to not annul Vinesh's results from the first day.

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

Wrestling Federation of India President, Sanjay Singh, responded by urging Phogat to reconsider her decision.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that Phogat's announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India.

He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.

