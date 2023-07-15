IOA President PT Usha appeals for peace, harmony in Manipur

Imphal, July 15 Legendary athlete and Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed the lives of more than 150 people besides injuring over 600 others.

Usha, who's also the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said in an open letter to the people of Manipur: “Let's heal together, let's progress together, let's bring those smiles back, and let a new day begin, with hope and harmony for a better future.

“Our strength is our unity, our success is our inclusive diversity. Today, let us pledge that we will bring those smiles and warmth back into the hearts and minds of our Manipuri brothers and sisters by dedicating ourselves to welcoming peace and harmony.”

Referring to India’s mission to the Moon that was launched on Friday, Usha said that India’s success story in industrial growth, manufacturing and technology is inspiring the world.

“In our path to development, we are one, we are Indians and Indians are what we all are. My career as an athlete and my humble achievements were celebrated by all, and my medals reflected the ambitions of all Indians,” she said.

"The highly-skilled and hardworking Manipuris like M.C. May Kom, Kunjarani Devi, Sarita Devi, Mirabai Chanu, Devendro Singh, Sanjita Chanu, Lourembam Brojeshori, Khumujam Tombi, Likmabam Sushila, Linthoi Chanambam, Laishram Bombayla, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Bala Devi, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Mandakini Devi and Oinam Bembem, and our dear late Dingko Singh, won many medals for the country," she said.

“Their victories and success inspire millions of Indians to excel, and to follow their dreams, and these legends from Manipur are respected as India's precious assets and our crown jewels,” the IAO President said.

She also said that as the mother of democracy, India is a nation where people from different castes, religions and languages live in harmony, and progress together in this new era of confident

growth.

