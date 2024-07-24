IOA president PT Usha arrives in Paris ahead of Olympics

Paris [France], July 24 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has arrived in Paris to encourage the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics 2024.

The Team India social media handle posted a picture of PT Usha arriving at the airport.

"Touchdown Paris! IOA President PT Usha ma'am has arrived in Paris to encourage and support our athletes at the Paris Olympic Games," Team India wrote on X.

Touchdown Paris! ✈️ IOA President @PTUshaOfficial ma’am has arrived in Paris to encourage and support our athletes at the @paris2024 Olympic Games. 👏🏽#JeetKiAur #Cheer4Bharat #IndiaAtParis24 pic.twitter.com/U8Hm5fiObh — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2024

Indian team has 112 athletes and they will be competing in 16 disciplines. The Olympics will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Neeraj Chopra will lead a 29-member athletics team. There will also be a 21-member-strong shooting contingent, which is the second-largest team sent by India for any sport at Paris 2024. This is the biggest shooting team India has sent in its Olympic history, with 15 shooters sent during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as per Olympics.com.

The archers competing in Paris include stars like Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai. They will be competing in the individual ranking rounds on July 25 and will be the first Indians in action, prior to the opening ceremony scheduled for the next day.

India will be getting their first shot at a medal during the mixed team air rifle medal matches scheduled for July 27 at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. Two Indian teams, Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal, will be competing in this event. Manu Bhaker will will compete in two individual pistol events and the 10 m air pistol mixed team competition as well.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of medals during badminton events scheduled from July 27 to August 5.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49 kg category competition scheduled for August 7.

Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will be in action during the boxing events starting July 27 and concluding on August 10. During this, the two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is all set to make her Olympic debut as a huge medal prospect for Team India.

The reigning Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will be in action in August. The qualifiers for the men's javelin throw event will take place on August 8 and the final will take place two days later.

The 16 sports India will be competing in during Paris 2024 are: Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor