IOA president PT Usha lauds Pranavi's win against men in IGPL Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Pranavi Urs, who created history by winning the IGPL Invitational Mumbai golf title, has earned plaudits from one of India's most incredible women athletes, PT Usha, who is now the President of the Indian Olympic Association.

Usha, who was recently seen at the Delhi Golf Course when Rory McIlroy played in India, was thrilled at Pranavi's win in the IGPL Mumbai. The field had India's top men professionals, Karandeep Kochhar, who finished second behind Pranavi.

Usha, in a comment about Pranavi, said, "Pranavi, you didn't just dream of victory you worked for it, and you proved that champions transcend gender."

She added, "With this landmark win, Pranavi showed belief in herself and reminded us all that obstacles even convention and precedent can be overcome."

"By staying focused on her goal rather than the odds, Pranavi overcame the 'frightful' idea that a woman couldn't win a pro men's event and she made it happen."

Pranavi, who has also played at the 2023 Asian Games, where the Indian women's team finished fourth, was delighted by the legend's comments. Pranavi was also Tied-13th in the individual competition.

Usha had consistently rewritten history through her career and is widely recognised as India's greatest woman athlete. Her career spanned more than two decades and she fought against all odds to become an icon.

Pranavi was delighted with the recognition and said Usha's comments meant a lot.

Usha has the most medals by an Indian athlete at the Asian Games - she won four gold medals and seven silver medals in Asian Games. Her four gold medals came at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, Korea.

In the 1985 Asian Track and Field Championships in Jakarta, she created history by winning five gold medals and one bronze medal and between 1983 and 1989, she won a total of 13 gold medals in Asian Track and Field Championships. Nine years later, she added a 14th gold in women's 4 x 100m in Fukuoka, Japan.

At the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Usha came within one-hundredth of a second of winning a medal in 400 metres hurdles at the 1984 Olympic Games.

A winner of the Arjuna Award in 1984 and a Padma Shri winner in 1985, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.

In December 2022, Usha became the first woman to become the President of the Indian Olympic Association, and she currently holds the office.

Pranavi, who overcame a wrist injury this season to rally back and do well to retain her playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, was making her debut in the IGPL Tour,

Pranavi carded a magnificent 8-under 62 in the final round to total 14-under and beat Kochhar (12-under) by two shots to win the title and earned a cheque of Rs. 22,50,000 (Rupees Twenty two lakhs and fifty thousand).

Pranavi became the first Indian to win in a field that included men and women professionals, though Indian women have participated in such events in Europe.

When asked about her win against the men professionals, Pranavi had said, "I can't describe the feeling, but now I feel like I'm still numb and I still haven't soaked it in, that I've actually won. As for beating the boys, this is a great format and platform and it is great to be able to play with the boys ad see where your game is at with the boys.

"The girls are doing a lot better than the boys internationally. So I think getting that experience back home is, you know, is an advantage for me."

In 2022, Hannah Green won a tournament in Australia in a field that also had men playing, and she won the 72-hole event.

Linn Grant, a Swedish professional, won the Volvo Cars Scandinavian Mixed title in 2022 and 2024, in a field of 78 men and 78 women professionals. The event was held on the DP World Tour.

